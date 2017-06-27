版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 01:49 BJT

BRIEF-Nvidia to launch graphic cards specifically designed for cryptocurrency mining - CNBC

June 27 (Reuters) -

* Nvidia will release graphic cards specifically designed for cryptocurrency mining through its partners - CNBC, citing source Source text - cnb.cx/2sXMDVf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐