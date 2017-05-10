版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Nvidia, Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars

May 10 Nvidia Corp:

* Nvidia and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars

* Nvidia Corp says collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware, software technologies for autonomous driving systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐