* NVR, Inc. Announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $25.12

* Q1 revenue $1.277 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $21.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NVR Inc says new orders in Q1 of 2017 increased 7% to 4,424 units, when compared to 4,137 units in Q1 of 2016