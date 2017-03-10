BRIEF-NW Bio reaches agreement with convertible note holders

March 10 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

* NW Bio reaches agreement with convertible note holders

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Has signed a note repurchase agreement with a group of bondholders affiliated with Whitebox Advisors

* Northwest Biotherapeutics - Co, Whitebox negotiated a time payment approach tailored to co's development schedule with increasing periodic payments over next 4 months

* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - As part of consideration for the adjustments, Whitebox also will be receiving NW Bio common stock