BRIEF-NW NATURAL NAMES FRANK BURKHARTSMEYER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

April 24 Northwest Natural Gas Co:

* NW NATURAL NAMES FRANK BURKHARTSMEYER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HIRED FRANK BURKHARTSMEYER TO SERVE AS COMPANY'S NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
