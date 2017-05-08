BRIEF-NW Natural reports Q1 earnings per share $1.40

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Northwest Natural Gas Co:
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NW Natural reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.40
* Qtrly operating revenues $ 297.3 million versus. $ 255.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $272.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing