BRIEF-NW Natural reports Q1 earnings per share $1.40

May 8 Northwest Natural Gas Co:

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NW Natural reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.40

* Qtrly operating revenues $ 297.3 million versus. $ 255.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $272.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
