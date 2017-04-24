版本:
2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-NWH Australia Asset Trust proposes takeover offer for Generation Healthcare REIT

April 24 NWH Australia Asset Trust:

* Northwest unconditional takeover offer for Generation

* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT

* Cash consideration payable under offer of $2.24 per generation unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
