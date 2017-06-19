版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-Nxgold gets positive screening decision from Nunavut Impact Review Board

June 19 Nxgold Ltd:

* Nxgold Ltd - received positive screening decision from Nunavut Impact Review Board for maiden exploration program at Kuulu Gold Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐