BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors NV says will not hold an earnings call

April 10 Nxp Semiconductors NV

* NXP Semiconductors NV - will not hold an earnings call nor provide forward guidance for Q2 of 2017 due to pending acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
