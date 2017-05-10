版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors says OSSCA certifies co as designated producer of commercial cipher products

May 10 NXP Semiconductors NV:

* Awarded OSCCA certificate from China authority to become a designated producer of commercial cipher products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐