版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-NXP to not hold earnings call nor provide forward guidance for Q2 2017

April 10 NXP Semiconductors NV:

* NXP Semiconductors - will not hold an earnings call nor provide forward guidance for Q2 of 2017 due to pending acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
