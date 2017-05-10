版本:
BRIEF-Nxstage Medical announces FDA clearance for new system one hemodialysis system

May 10 Nxstage Medical Inc

* Nxstage Medical announces fda clearance for its new system one hemodialysis system

* Announced that its next generation hemodialysis system has received FDA clearance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
