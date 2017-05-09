BRIEF-NxStage Q1 revenue $96.8 million

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 NxStage Medical Inc:
* NxStage reports first quarter financial results
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $95 million to $97 million
* Q1 revenue $96.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.3 million
* NxStage Medical Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02
* NxStage Medical Inc - revising annual home revenue growth target to be between 10 to 13 pct for 2017 versus previous 15 pct target
* NxStage Medical Inc - expect fy total company revenue in a range of $400 to $405 million
* NxStage Medical Inc - company reaffirms total revenue guidance and profitability for 2017
* NxStage Medical Inc - for q2 of 2017, company expects net loss in range of $1 to $3 million
* Q2 revenue view $98.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $401.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.