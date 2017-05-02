版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-NXT-ID releases Q1 preliminary revenue of $6.6 million

May 2 Nxt-id Inc

* Q1 revenue $6.6 million

* NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Operating income for Q1 2017 was approximately $1 million compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐