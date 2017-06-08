版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-NXT-ID says its unit Fit Pay's token service provider solution has been integrated with Visa token service

June 8 Nxt-id Inc

* Nxt-Id Inc says its unit fit pay inc's token service provider solution has been successfully integrated with visa token service

* Nxt-Id Inc says fit pay is now qualified as a visa tr-tsp partner through visa ready program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐