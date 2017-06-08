BRIEF-NXT-ID says its unit Fit Pay's token service provider solution has been integrated with Visa token service

UPDATE 1-GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
June 8 Nxt-id Inc
* Nxt-Id Inc says its unit fit pay inc's token service provider solution has been successfully integrated with visa token service
* Nxt-Id Inc says fit pay is now qualified as a visa tr-tsp partner through visa ready program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's agriculture minister prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns about the image of the world's largest beef exporter.
* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients