2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe

May 3 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp:

* Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
