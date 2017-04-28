版本:
BRIEF-Nyrstar sells Campo Morado mine for $20 mln cash consideration

April 28 Nyrstar NV:

* Announced on Thursday sale of Campo Morado mine for a total cash consideration of $20 million

* Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
