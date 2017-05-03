BRIEF-NYT reports Q1 EPS from cont ops of $0.08

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 New York Times Co
* The New York Times Company reports 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 circulation revenue $ 242.375 million versus $218.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Total revenues for q1 of 2017 increased 5.1 percent to $398.8 million from $379.5 million in q1 of 2016
* Q1 advertising revenue $ 130.028 million versus $139.7 million
* New york times co - qtrly circulation revenues increased 11.2 percent, while advertising revenues declined 6.9 percent
* Total circulation revenues in Q2 of 2017 are expected to increase at a rate similar to that of Q1 of 2017
* Total advertising revenues in Q2 of 2017 are expected to decrease in low- to mid-single digits
* Operating costs and adjusted operating costs are expected to increase in mid-single digits in Q2 of 2017
* Expects capital expenditures of $85 million to $90 million on a pre-tax basis in 2017
* Paid digital-only subscriptions totaled 2.2 million at end of Q1 2017, net increase of 348,000 subscriptions compared to end of Q4 2016
* Growth in no. of paid digital-only subscriptions to news products in Q2 of 2017 is expected to be slower than prior two quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.