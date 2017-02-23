版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 01:36 BJT

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark

Feb 23 NYX Gaming Group Ltd :

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
