2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group enters new long-term partnership with Nederlandse Loterij

April 3 NYX Gaming Group Ltd

* NYX Gaming Group enters new long-term partnership with Nederlandse Loterij

* NYX Gaming Group has been selected as new platform provider to Nederlandse Loterij

* Under terms of agreement NYX will also provide Nederlandse Loterij with its open gaming system (OGS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
