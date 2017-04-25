BRIEF-Nyx Gaming reports Q4 loss per share of $0.57

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Nyx Gaming Group Ltd
* Nyx Gaming Group Limited reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue of $54.5 million, or growth of 196.6 pct year-over-year
* Qtrly royalty and license revenue of $26.0 million, or growth of 64.3 pct year-over-year
* Adjusted EBITDA in range of $15.0 - $17.0 million expected for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Expects revenue to be in range of $57.0 million - $61.0 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.