版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 11:49 BJT

BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner

May 31 (Reuters) -

* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner

* On completion of offering, seller will hold about 46.3 million ordinary shares in 888; about 12.9 percent of 888’s issued ordinary share capital- Bookrunner

* 888 Holdings will not receive any proceeds from the offering- bookrunner
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐