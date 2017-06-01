BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner

May 31 (Reuters) -

* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner

* On completion of offering, seller will hold about 46.3 million ordinary shares in 888; about 12.9 percent of 888’s issued ordinary share capital- Bookrunner

* 888 Holdings will not receive any proceeds from the offering- bookrunner