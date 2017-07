July 27 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group Llc

* Oaktree announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 124.3 percent to $634.1 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income per class a unit $1.83