1 天前
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
2017年7月14日 / 上午11点07分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Oaktree to assume management of Fifth Street Finance and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group LLC

* Oaktree to assume management of fifth street finance corp. And fifth street senior floating rate corp. Business development companies

* Oaktree capital group llc - oaktree will pay $320 million in cash to fifth street management llc upon close of transaction

* Oaktree capital group llc - ocg expects transaction to be immediately accretive to its adjusted net income

* Oaktree capital group llc - new advisory agreements, have been unanimously approved by independent directors of boards of directors of fsc and fsfr

* Oaktree capital group - following deal closing current fsc board members except richard dutkiewicz, current fsfr board members except richard cohen agreed to resign

* Oaktree capital group - executive officers of fsc and fsfr will resign, will be replaced with individuals affiliated with oaktree at closing of deal

* Oaktree capital group llc - fsc will change its name to oaktree specialty lending corporation, and will trade under ticker symbol ocsl

* Oaktree capital group llc - fsfr will change its name to oaktree strategic income corporation, and will trade under ticker symbol ocsi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

