BRIEF-Oasis petroleum announces plans for IPO of certain of its midstream assets

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Oasis Petroleum Inc:
* Oasis Petroleum announces plans for an initial public offering of certain of its midstream assets
* Oasis Petroleum -intention to contribute portion of its midstream assets to a mlp and sell a minority interest in mlp in an initial public offering
* Oasis Petroleum Inc says mlp is intended to support oasis's strategy to grow its midstream business
* Oasis petroleum -midstream assets that are expected to be contributed to MLP are located in Williston Basin area of North Dakota and/or Montana
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement