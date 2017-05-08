版本:
BRIEF-Oasis petroleum announces plans for IPO of certain of its midstream assets

May 8 Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* Oasis Petroleum announces plans for an initial public offering of certain of its midstream assets

* Oasis Petroleum -intention to contribute portion of its midstream assets to a mlp and sell a minority interest in mlp in an initial public offering

* Oasis Petroleum Inc says mlp is intended to support oasis's strategy to grow its midstream business

* Oasis petroleum -midstream assets that are expected to be contributed to MLP are located in Williston Basin area of North Dakota and/or Montana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
