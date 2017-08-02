FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点43分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc

* Oasis Petroleum Inc announces quarter ended June 30, 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Says ‍produced over 66,000 Boepd in July 2017, up from 61,943 Boepd produced in Q2 of 2017​

* Says ‍expect to complete 48 gross operated wells and produce between 67,500 and 69,500 Boepd in second half of 2017​

* Says ‍continue to expect to hit exit rate of 72,000 Boepd​

* Oasis Petroleum - ‍Q2 production was adversely impacted by additional workover activity and a completion schedule weighted towards end of quarter​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $254.1 million versus $179.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $252.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below