版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Oasmia enters into marketing, distribution agreement concerning Russia, other markets

June 14 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical enters into new exclusive marketing and distribution agreement concerning Russia and other CIS markets

* Says terms in agreement are similar to previous agreement for region

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical - Oasmia and Hetero Group also signed a letter of intent regarding India and South America, which will be negotiated separately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
