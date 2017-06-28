版本:
BRIEF-Obic's consolidated operating profit seen increasing to about 7 bln yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei

June 28 Nikkei:

* Obic Co Ltd's consolidated operating profit is seen increasing 15% year on year to about 7 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd's sales for April-June quarter are expected to climb 10 percent to about 15 billion yen - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd is not likely to change its full-year outlook for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2tYGfwX) Further company coverage:
