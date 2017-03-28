BRIEF-Obic's sales expected to rise 4 pct to more than 61 bln Yen for year ending Friday - Nikkei

March 28 Nikkei:
* Obic's pretax profit is on track to rise 8 percent to
around 32 billion Yen ($290 million) for the year ending Friday
- Nikkei
* Obic Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise 4 percent to more
than 61 billion yen for the year ending Friday - Nikkei
* Obic's operating profit is likely to be up 6 percent to
about 27.7 billion yen for year ending Friday, in line with
previous projections - Nikkei
* Obic's operating profit margin is also seen rising 1 point
to 45 percent for year ending Friday - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/2mMQNPJ)
Further company coverage: