BRIEF-Obic's sales expected to rise 4 pct to more than 61 bln Yen for year ending Friday - Nikkei

March 28 Nikkei:

* Obic's pretax profit is on track to rise 8 percent to around 32 billion Yen ($290 million) for the year ending Friday - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd's sales are expected to rise 4 percent to more than 61 billion yen for the year ending Friday - Nikkei

* Obic's operating profit is likely to be up 6 percent to about 27.7 billion yen for year ending Friday, in line with previous projections - Nikkei

* Obic's operating profit margin is also seen rising 1 point to 45 percent for year ending Friday - Nikkei