版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Obseva Initiates phase 3 clinical program for OBE2109 in uterine fibroids

April 25 Obseva Sa

* Obseva initiates phase 3 clinical program for OBE2109 in uterine fibroids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
