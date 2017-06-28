BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Ltd says named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Obsidian Energy Ltd:
* Co named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices
* Do not anticipate matter to materially alter business activities of company
* Three of its former employees were named in a law suit filed by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
* Law suit is based on certain historic Penn West accounting practices, discovered by company and reported to SEC in July 2014
* Obsidian Energy Ltd says co formerly named Penn West Petroleum Ltd
* Obsidian Energy Ltd says co, formerly named Penn West Petroleum Ltd, and three former employees named in a law suit filed by U.S. SEC
* As a result of co's investigation, and correction of practices, Penn West restated historic financial statements & results on Sept 18, 2014
* SEC's complaint requests entry of injunctive relief preventing a reoccurrence of practices and certain financial relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows