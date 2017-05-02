BRIEF-OC Oerlikon raises full-year guidance for 2017

May 2 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon:

* Group full-year guidance for 2017 raised

* Raising target of group's sales and orders for full year 2017 to around 2.6 billion Swiss francs ($2.61 billion) and our operating profitability (EBITDA) to approach 14 percent

* Q1 group orders climbed 21.1 percent to 712 million francs and sales increased 2.7 percent to 608 million francs compared to previous year

* Group's year-on-year EBITDA increased to 86 million francs, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14.2 percent. EBIT for Q1 2017 stood at 39 million francs, and margin at 6.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9956 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)