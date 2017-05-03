版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 12:49 BJT

BRIEF-OC Oerlikon signs agreement to acquire Scoperta Inc.

May 3 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Oerlikon announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Scoperta Inc., solution provider in advanced materials development, based in California, USA

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
