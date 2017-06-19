BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum agrees to number of purchase, sale transactions in Permian Basin

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Occidental Petroleum Corp:
* Has agreed to a number of purchase and sale transactions in Permian Basin
* On combined basis, transactions require no net cash outlay and add about 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to company's production
* Net Permian resources transactions will generate proceeds of approximately $0.6 billion
* Will reduce its Permian resources position by 13,000 net acres, divesting non-strategic acreage in Andrews, Martin and Pecos counties
* Also agreed to increase its ownership interests and assume operatorship of a CO(2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.