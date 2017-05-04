BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum posts qtrly net income of $0.15 per share

BRIEF-AETNA AND COMMUNITY CARE PHYSICIAN NETWORK SIGN COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT
* AETNA AND COMMUNITY CARE PHYSICIAN NETWORK SIGN COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT
May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp:
* Qtrly net income of $117 million or $0.15 per share
* Total average daily production volumes were 584,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 net sales $2,957 million versus $2,123 million
* Chemical pre-tax income for the first quarter of 2017 was $170 million
* Q1 reported sales volume 583 mboe/d versus 651 mboe/d
* Lower costs, improved crude oil prices and increase in caustic soda prices, sales volumes resulted in increase to qtrly income on a sequential basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: