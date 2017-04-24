版本:
BRIEF-OCEAN BIO-CHEM SAYS Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PCT TO $8.4 MLN

April 24 Ocean Bio-chem Inc

* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER- NET SALES

* Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PERCENT TO $8.4 MILLION

* "OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CONTINUES TO BE POSITIVE"

* "CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC STRONG SALES TRENDS WILL CONTINUE FOR BALANCE OF 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
