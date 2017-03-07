BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies qtrly net loss $2.1 mln

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Ocean Power Technologies Inc:
* Ocean Power Technologies announces results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2017
* Ocean Power Technologies - qtrly net loss was $2.1 million as compared to a net loss of $2.0 million for three months ended January 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock