版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies qtrly net loss $2.1 mln

March 7 Ocean Power Technologies Inc:

* Ocean Power Technologies announces results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2017

* Ocean Power Technologies - qtrly net loss was $2.1 million as compared to a net loss of $2.0 million for three months ended January 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐