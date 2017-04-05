版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement

April 5 Ocean Rig Udw Inc-

* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness

* Ocean Rig -has sufficient support from supporting creditors in order to implement restructuring of co, dov and dfh as contemplated by terms of rsa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
