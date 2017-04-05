BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Ocean Rig Udw Inc-
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
* Ocean Rig -has sufficient support from supporting creditors in order to implement restructuring of co, dov and dfh as contemplated by terms of rsa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.