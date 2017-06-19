版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management

June 19 Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court

* Ocean rig udw inc says schemes will affect only financial indebtedness; operations will continue unaffected

* Ocean rig udw says ‍creditors holding in excess of 90% of affected claims of each scheme company have signed or acceded to rsa and support schemes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐