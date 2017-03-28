版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW files Chapter 15 petition in bankruptcy court

March 28 Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* Files Chapter 15 petition in United States Bankruptcy court for Southern District of New York Further company coverage:
