BRIEF-Ocean RIG UDW Inc Q4 loss per share $45.08

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Ocean RIG UDW Inc
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 loss per share $45.08
* Q4 revenue $355.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $313.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says continues to explore and consider various strategic alternatives with its financial and legal advisors
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says total backlog as of February 22, 2017 amounted to $1.5 billion
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says if consensual solution cannot be reached among all stakeholders, co will consider implementation of restructuring plan
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says fleet wide utilization for Q4 of 2016 was 95.49%
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says on February 10, 2017, company reached an agreement with ConocoPhillips to terminate contract of Ocean Rig Athena
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says as part of agreement, ConocoPhillips will pay a termination fee
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says Ocean Rig Athena is presently en-route to its final lay-up location in Greece where unit will be cold stacked
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says on february 6, 2017, company reached an agreement with Premier Oil and Noble Energy
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says agreement with Premier Oil, Noble Energy was to settle disputed invoices related to contract of Eirik Raude against payment of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.