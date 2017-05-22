BRIEF-Ocean rig udw inc says launch of schemes of arrangement

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
May 22 Ocean Rig Udw Inc
* Ocean Rig UDW says launch of schemes of arrangement
* Schemes of arrangement proceedings with respect to co, Drillships Financing Holding, Drillships Ocean Ventures, drill rigs holdings launched
* Notifies DRH noteholders deadline for DRH early consent fee available to holders who accede to restructuring agreement is on May 29, 2017
* Says schemes will affect only financial indebtedness of scheme companies and their co-borrower and guarantor affiliates
* Trade creditors and vendors of scheme companies will continue to be paid in ordinary course of business and will not be affected by schemes
* If schemes sanctioned, scheme cos will be substantially deleveraged through exchange of about $3.7 billion principal amount of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.