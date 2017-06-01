BRIEF-Ocean RIG UDW says DRH early consent deadline extended to June 14, 2017

June 1 Ocean RIG UDW Inc:
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says DRH early consent deadline
extended to June 14, 2017; support for UDW scheme reaches 94.0%
* Ocean RIG UDW - as at may 29, 2017, UDW scheme creditors
representing 94.0% by value of UDW scheme indebtedness have
signed or acceded to RSA, support UDW scheme
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says hearing in ancillary proceedings
in united states under chapter 15 of bankruptcy code adjourned
to august 16, 2017
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc - as of June 1,2017, creditors holding
81.6 percent by value of DRH senior secured notes have acceded
to restructuring agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: