BRIEF-Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract

April 6 Oceaneering International Inc:

* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract

* Oceaneering International Inc - secured a contract from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

* Oceaneering International Inc - contract to supply umbilical for Anadarko's Constellation subsea tieback in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* Oceaneering International Inc - Oceaneering plans to design and manufacture umbilical at its facility in Panama City, Florida

* Oceaneering International Inc - umbilical is expected to be tied back to Anadarko's constitution spar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
