BRIEF-Oceaneering reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
2017年7月26日

July 26 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $515 million versus I/B/E/S view $488.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oceaneering International Inc - our subsea products backlog at June 30, 2017 was $328 million, compared to our March 31, 2017 backlog of $407 million

* Oceaneering International Inc says outlook for full year of 2017 has not changed

* Oceaneering International Inc - overall outlook for full year of 2017 has not changed

* Oceaneering International Inc - beyond 2017, we believe that oil and gas industry will continue its investment in deepwater projects

* Oceaneering International Inc - "beyond 2017, foresee improving demand for our services and products"

* Oceaneering International Inc - for Q3 of 2017, we are expecting a sequential increase in our overall quarterly operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

