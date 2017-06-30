FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-OceanFirst Financial reports agreement to acquire Sun Bancorp
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 上午10点13分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-OceanFirst Financial reports agreement to acquire Sun Bancorp

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Oceanfirst Financial Corp:

* OceanFirst Financial Corp. announces agreement to acquire Sun Bancorp, Inc.

* Says ‍transaction is valued at approximately $25.27 per sun common share​

* Says ‍transaction is valued at approximately $487 million in aggregate.​

* OceanFirst Financial Corp says under terms of merger agreement, deal unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - expects to incur one-time pre-tax merger and integration costs of approximately $46 million

* OceanFirst Financial - consideration a sun shareholder will receive is equivalent to 0.7884 shares of oceanfirst common stock and $3.78 in cash per share of sun common stock

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 3.6 pct in 2019​

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - OceanFirst expects to achieve cost savings of approximately 53 pct of Sun's noninterest expense base

* OceanFirst Financial - aggregate consideration to be paid in exchange for sun common stock consists of about 15.1 million shares of co, $72.5 million in cash​

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - Piper Jaffray & Co. is serving as financial advisor to OceanFirst

* Says ‍Sun shareholders will have right to elect to receive stock or cash consideration for their shares​

* Says ‍agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies​

* Says ‍sun National Bank will also merge with and into OceanFirst Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below