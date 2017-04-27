BRIEF-OceanFirst Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

April 27 OceanFirst Financial Corp-

* OceanFirst Financial Corp announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - expects to realize significant cost savings from consolidation of branches

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - board of directors has approved closure of 10 such branches in legacy cape and ocean shore market area in may 2017

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - closure of branches has expected annualized cost savings of $3.6 million

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 increased to $41.5 million, as compared to $20.6 million for same prior year period

* OceanFirst Financial Corp - board also approved closure of 5 branches in central new jersey market area by mid-2017, with expected annualized cost savings of $2.5 million