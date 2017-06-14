版本:
BRIEF-Oceanic Iron Ore says Alan Gorman resigned as president, CEO

June 14 Oceanic Iron Ore Corp

* Oceanic iron ore corp - company announces that alan gorman has resigned as president, ceo and director of the company

* Says company continues its discussions with power china in respect of commencing a front end engineering design program‍​

* Oceanic iron ore corp - bing pan, formerly a consultant to the company, has accepted the position of interim ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
