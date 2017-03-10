BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.22

March 10 Ocera Therapeutics Inc

* Ocera Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $512,000

* Q4 revenue view $16,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ocera Therapeutics says anticipates it will have sufficient cash to fund operations into Q2 of 2018 based on its current operating plan and other things