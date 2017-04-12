版本:
BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics says OCR-002 prevents progression of fibrosis in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

April 12 Ocera Therapeutics Inc-

* Ocera Therapeutics announces presentation of data showing ocr-002 prevented progression of fibrosis in preclinical model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (nafld)

* Data supports potential for ocr-002 in treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

* Ocera Therapeutics - nafld rats treated with ocr-002 showed significant reduction in progression of fibrosis compared to untreated nafld rats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
